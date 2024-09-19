Wealth Alliance Trims Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned 0.06% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

BIZD opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

