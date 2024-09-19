Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $221.89 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $224.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

