Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 13,295 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,629.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Stock Up 8.1 %

Weave Communications stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 734,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,027. The company has a market cap of $863.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

