Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 11.1%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 322,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 338,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Webis Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68.
About Webis
Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.
