Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEM. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

