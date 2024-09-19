Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $101.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $106.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $108.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Vaxcyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 995,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,829. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $120.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Get Vaxcyte Inc alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,181.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.