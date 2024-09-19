Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/10/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $101.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $106.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $108.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Vaxcyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Vaxcyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
PCVX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 995,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,829. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $120.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
