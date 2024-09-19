Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) Insider Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski Purchases 1,190,593 Shares

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNXGet Free Report) insider Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski purchased 1,190,593 shares of Wellnex Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,002.45 ($16,893.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Wellnex Life Limited develops health and wellness solutions in Australia. The company provides iron gummies under The Iron Company brand; natural energy products under the Wakey Wakey brand; sleep aid products under the Nighty Night brand; teeth whitening products under Mr Bright brand; over-the-counter medicines under the Pharmacy Own brand; and pain relief product under the Wagner Liquigesics brand.

