Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lowered its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,878 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned about 1.24% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTMA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,224,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.