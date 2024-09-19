WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Venator Management LLC

Venator Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. WESCO International makes up 1.5% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 193,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 192,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WESCO International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $166.65 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.71.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

