Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 23,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HIX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 436,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

