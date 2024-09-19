Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.51

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.51 and last traded at $176.73, with a volume of 44357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $158.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

