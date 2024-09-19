Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 4.1%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 182,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,107,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.47.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Hughes acquired 191,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,756.52 ($7,604.39). In other Westminster Group news, insider Peter Fowler acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,550 ($7,331.57). Also, insider Mark Hughes purchased 191,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,756.52 ($7,604.39). 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.