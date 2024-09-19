Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.61. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

