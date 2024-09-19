Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,874 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.6% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

