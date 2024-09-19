WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,419.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,419 ($18.75) and last traded at GBX 1,418 ($18.73), with a volume of 203534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,385 ($18.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SMWH. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.41) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.31) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.14) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

WH Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

WH Smith Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,920.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,268.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,221.92.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

