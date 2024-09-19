Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 9,380 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 9,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $192,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 4,550 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $92,365.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $101,414.95.

On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $258,795.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00.

WHLR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 934,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,436. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $547.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

