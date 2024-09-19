Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Stock Price Up 70.8%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 70.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.65 and last traded at $148.50. 2,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

