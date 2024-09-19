Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 4.1% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 47,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,040,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $88,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

