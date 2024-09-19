Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 4.1% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 47,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,040,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.