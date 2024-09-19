Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $103.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $138.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

