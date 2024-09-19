Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Buys A$60,000.00 in Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mick) McCormack acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.00 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($40,540.54).

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Whitehaven Coal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

