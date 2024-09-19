Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,128.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Alphabet a Long-Term Buying Opportunity After Recent Declines?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.