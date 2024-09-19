Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE WSR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,128.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

