WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WildBrain stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.30. 9,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$0.77 and a 12-month high of C$1.75.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

