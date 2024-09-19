WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.
WildBrain Stock Performance
WildBrain stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.30. 9,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$0.77 and a 12-month high of C$1.75.
About WildBrain
