Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

WTW opened at $292.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $296.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

