Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 1,645,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 486,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($20.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80). Equities research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

