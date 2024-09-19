WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $209,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

