WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $235,000 Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.51. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.