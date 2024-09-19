WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDUGet Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 49,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 230,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 15,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 179,775 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 501,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

