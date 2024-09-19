WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.61 and last traded at $35.66. 16,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $277.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Get WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDWM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

About WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.