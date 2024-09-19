WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.60. Approximately 64,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 63,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $633.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.61% of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

