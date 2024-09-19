WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $56.86. Approximately 13,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 29,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $21,861,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 177.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 426,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000.
WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.
