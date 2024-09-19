WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.19

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 5469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOL. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

