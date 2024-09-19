WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.52

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $68.52, with a volume of 1058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.57.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

