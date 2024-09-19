WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 7,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.
About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF
WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.
