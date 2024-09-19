WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.89

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.89 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 2302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.