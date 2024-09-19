WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.87

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 6456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTSX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,081,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 495,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

