WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.34

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.34 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 6686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5,415.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 356,357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 201.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

