WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.65

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 5049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

