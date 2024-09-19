WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.12

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.12 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 21433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $929.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

