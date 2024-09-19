WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 64,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 38,686 shares.The stock last traded at $53.16 and had previously closed at $52.43.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $688.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 54.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.