Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($17.04) and last traded at GBX 1,278 ($16.88). 855,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 467,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($15.46).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.59) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($186,129.46). Company insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
