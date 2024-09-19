Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($17.04) and last traded at GBX 1,278 ($16.88). 855,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 467,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($15.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.59) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WIZZ

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.60, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,551.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,974.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($186,129.46). Company insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.