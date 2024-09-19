Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 61,015,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 33,156,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £17.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

