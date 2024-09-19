Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.30.

Workday Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $248.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average of $242.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

