Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $248.47 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.30.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

