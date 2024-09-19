Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Separately, New Street Research raised Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.
