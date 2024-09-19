Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 84,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a market cap of $53.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

