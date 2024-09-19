WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.
