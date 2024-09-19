WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

WT Financial Group Limited provides a range of financial services. It operates in two segments, Business to Business and Direct to Consumer. The company provides, licensing, risk management and compliance, education and training, and technical support services; and practice management and development services, including consumer marketing and education tools.

