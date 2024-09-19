W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
W&T Offshore Stock Performance
Shares of WTI opened at $2.12 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The firm has a market cap of $310.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.40.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than W&T Offshore
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.