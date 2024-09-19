Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.11. 575,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,521. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

