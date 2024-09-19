X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue Dividend of $2.21

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.2149 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.42.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ USOI opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $85.40.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.