X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue Dividend of $2.21

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.2149 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.42.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

