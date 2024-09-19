X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.13

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 1815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $761.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

